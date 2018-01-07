In the final fixtures of the weekend in the third round of the FA Cup, there was the traditional giant killings, comebacks and top-tier domination that make the historic cup revered around the world.

Kicking off the day, League Two outfit Newport County provided a classic upset against the odds, defeating 1972 winners and Championship side Leeds United in a surprising last-gasp 2-1 victory at Rodney Parade.

Elsewhere, League One's Shrewsbury Town shared a spoil of the FA Cup heroics, earning a third-round replay against Premier League side West Ham with a 0-0 stalemate, despite doing enough to shock with a victory.

At Wembley Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur made easy work of struggling League One side AFC Wimbledon in a London derby, courtesy of a Harry Kane brace who continues his fine form in front of goal. Belgian center-half Jan Vertonghen made it 3-0 to ease the pressure on the home side after a resilient first half from the visitors.

In the final match of the day, cup holders Arsenal faced what they thought would be a routine trip to two-time FA Cup winners and manager-less Nottingham Forest, who currently occupy 14th place in the Championship.

Playing a second-string team, the Gunners expected an untested advance into the next stage of the tournament and become the first side to win four FA Cups in a five-year spell. However, Forest did not read the script and thumped the holders 4-2 with ten-men.

Eric Lichaj took the lead before Arsenal captain Per Merstacker equalized, before a spectacular second from a Lichaj chest and volley into the top corner before the break.

To round off the display, the impressive 18-year-old Ben Brereton rounded off the emphatic victory for the hosts' first victory against Premier League giants Arsenal at City Ground since 1996.

In controversial circumstances, Nottingham Forest ensured victory after a Danny Welbeck finish to ease the pressure in the last final minutes, with a second penalty which appeared to be a double kick from Kieran Dowell.

Back at Rodney Parade, a replay looked on the card for Newport County in the first match of the day, which the hosts would've been delighted with. However, the home crowd were in ecstasy one minute from time when Shawn McCoulsky's thumping header booked their place in the fourth round.

Gaetano Berardi's effort put the visitors ahead, but an own goal from Conor Shaughnessy's kept the League Two minnows in the tie. With the last-gasp goal, the Whites' misery was compounded when Samuel Saiz saw straight red in extra-time.