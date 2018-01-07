Liverpool Fans Hardly Find the Humour in Gary Lineker's Tweet Regarding Coutinho's Barca Move

By 90Min
January 07, 2018

Gary Lineker simply couldn't resist having a bit of a pop at Liverpool after the Reds lost Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona on Saturday.

The Brazilian midfield magician has finally gotten his way, signing for the Primera Division leaders after months of trying - and who could blame him?

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Lineker seemed to echo that sentiment by posting quite the sarcastic tweet after the news broke.

"Outrageous really that a player in his prime would ever want to leave a club in Liverpool for Barcelona," he wrote.

Liverpool fans were obviously less than impressed with the pundit's tweet, and you could read some of the reactions below:

