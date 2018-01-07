Liverpool Hoping to Expedite Naby Keita Transfer to Make Up For Philippe Coutinho Loss

Liverpool are hoping to speed up Naby Keita's transfer from RB Leipzig after losing Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona, per the Telegraph.

The Brazilian ace completed a move to La Blaugrana on Saturday, bringing an end to the Spanish side's chase.

And the Reds are now believed to be searching for attacking options in order to cope with the loss.

Keita is already a Liverpool player, having signed for the club during the summer for £57m. But he remained at Leipzig on loan, and the German side are keen to hold on to him until the end of the season as they want to qualify for next season's Champions League.

The player is believed to be intent on moving to Anfield this month as Leipzig have already been knocked out of the Champions League for this season. But the Reds would have to pay the Bundesliga side even more cash to facilitate an earlier move.

They would have no problems doing so, according to the report, but remain respectful over Leipzig's stance due to the way negotiations went along smoothly at the beginning, although they believe that a tempting offer would be considered.

If Leipzig cannot be convinced, the club may have to look elsewhere or wait until the summer to reinvest their newfound wealth.

As Jurgen Klopp notes, the Reds are in a very good position financially, but aren't planning to just jump into deals.

“We have never been in a better position in recent times, as a club, to react in the right way,”he said in the wake of Coutinho's sale.

It really could be quite an interesting month for the Anfield side.