Liverpool Keen to Splash Coutinho Cash on World Class Atletico Keeper Jan Oblak

With Philippe Coutinho finally forcing through his move to FC Barcelona on Saturday, it's fair to say Liverpool's economic reserves are well and truly stocked.

However, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is purportedly unwilling to sit on his newfound capital, and is instead interested in splashing out in the hopes of securing the services of the highly coveted Slovenian keeper Jan Oblak.

According to Spanish publication Don Balon, the 25 year old shot stopper is high on Klopp's shopping list, with the German seemingly at his wits' end with his current custodians, Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet.

The pair, much maligned, have failed to reimburse the faith shown in them by their manager, and his laudable patience has evidently finally withered.

Despite the considerable bounty at the Anfield club's disposal, the move remains highly audacious, with Oblak operating at the highest of goalkeeping echelons, and extensive interest from other cash-strapped European giants, such as Paris Saint-Germain.

Moving On: Liverpool Turn to Leicester's Riyad Mahrez as a Replacement for Barcelona Bound Phi...

The Atletico man is thought to contain a £100m release clause in his contract with the Madrid side, and a fee in this region will be needed to just enter into talks with the La Liga outfit, although there is no indication at this juncture of the player's desire to move to Merseyside.

If such a deal cannot be reached, Liverpool have set their sights on Roma's number one Alisson Becker as their secondary target, with the highly regarded Brazilian a more realistic and affordable alternative.

Unfortunately, both keepers would be unable to compete in the Champions League for the Reds, having already appeared for their respective sides this year in Europe's premier competition.



In terms of attacking minded moves, the Merseyside club are also supposedly interested in Leicester City's mercurial playmaker Riyad Mahrez, as a more practical replacement for the outgoing Coutinho.

