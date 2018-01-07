Liverpool Will Not Make January Move for Coveted Monaco Star Despite Finally Agreeing Coutinho Sale

Liverpool won't be tempted into a move for Monaco winger Thomas Lemar, despite finally agreeing to sell Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona.

The Reds came close to signing the Frenchman on Deadline Day last summer for £90m, but the move failed to materialise.

One might have thought that with Coutinho finally securing his dream move to Barca, that the Reds' need for Lemar would be greater than ever, but as reported by Sky Sports, the Anfield club are not expected to make a January move for Lemar to replace their talisman.

Arsenal have also been heavily linked with Lemar, but Monaco's vice-president Vadim Vasilyev has ruled out a January move.

He told Sky's Brian Swanson: "January, in football, never say never, but this is not what we're thinking of, this is really not in our plans.

Player very keen on #LFC. Monaco no plans to sell in Jan. However, we may see a deal agreed for the summer this month — Ben Smith (@BSmith) January 7, 2018

"Definitely next summer will be something to look at, although you know in football there are no guarantees. We had some players who were supposed to leave this summer but didn't leave because of X, Y, Z. I think it would be fair to say Thomas will have a fair chance to an exit next year."

However, Ben Smith, CEO of Laduma, believes Lemar is keen to move to Liverpool and that a deal could be struck in January, but to bring the player in in the summer to join at the same time as Naby Keita.

It appears Liverpool are the team to watch at the moment in regards to transfer activity - the club have already agreed to sell Coutinho and Emre Can to Juventus but signed Virgil van Dijk and have also been linked with moves for Leon Goretzka and Riyad Mahrez.

