Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Apologises for Heated Touchline Row With Sean Dyche in FA Cup Win

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has apologised for his actions on the touchline during his side's 4-1 FA Cup third round victory over Burnley.

Guardiola's side went a goal down following an Ashley Barnes strike in the first half, with Sergio Aguero cancelling out the Clarets' opener mid-way through the second period before they piled on another three goals - however, City's opener sparked a heated exchange between the club's two benches.

The touchline row erupted as City capitalised on Burnley's lapse in concentration as they took a quick free-kick which resulted in Aguero's leveller, an escalated event which Guardiola has since apologised for.

Following the match, Guardiola told Manchester Evening News: “I am sorry. I said please leave the referees. I am sorry, I apologise. I didn’t want to lose control.

“I said please leave the referees. It wasn’t for Sean Dyche. I have a lot of respect for the way they play. Of course, the way they play is completely different than the way we want to play, but they do it perfectly. That’s why football is top.

“I think all the managers around the world, especially here, have to do their job. Of course, they have to keep control. If they were offended I am so sorry.”

The second half comeback ensured City remained in contention across all four competitions and on reflection of his side's performance in the win over Burnley, Guardiola: “I am so happy - it was a tough draw. What he [Dyche] has done is amazing.

“We said at half time we only needed one goal. They’re a top team, but try to win the game and we did it in the second half. We want to continue in this prestigious competition. How they reacted was strong - you cannot do that if you do not have a good mentality."