Man Utd Star Marouane Fellaini Nears Exit After Reportedly Being Offered to Paris Saint-Germain

Manchester United star Marouane Fellaini could be on his way out of Old Trafford this January after supposedly being offered to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain, as reported by the Daily Star.

The former Everton midfielder is out of contract in the summer, and has been offered a new deal by United but has been stalling over the £150k-a-week contract.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Via Belgian correspondent Sacha Tavoleri, Fellaini has been offered to PSG by 'great friend' Antero Henrique, who became the club's new sporting director back in the summer and the player is thought to be in discussions with him about a possible move.

Fellaini has been linked with several Premier League clubs including West Ham, Arsenal and a return to Everton, but bookmakers have slashed his odds of joining PSG, as reported by the Star.

Info #mercato



Marouane Fellaini a été proposé au #PSG par un grand ami à Antero Henrique. Un certain LD. À suivre... — Sacha Tavolieri ⚽️ (@sachatavolieri) January 6, 2018

The 30-year-old has emerged as an important squad player for United over the past couple of seasons after a rocky start to life at Old Trafford.

In the eyes of many, Fellaini was not seen as a 'typical Manchester United player' and still isn't by some, but the majority now accept him for the different kind of quality he can bring to the team.

PSG could be busy in January, as they try to raise funds to offset the £198m transfer fee paid to Barcelona to sign Neymar in the summer.

It is thought that there could be a mini-exodus at the Parc des Princes, with Julian Draxler, Lucas, Angel Di Maria, Hatem Ben Arfa and Javier Pastore all at risk of the chop, especially with the club's £166m fee for Kylian Mbappe due in the summer.

