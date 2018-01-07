Nottingham Forest Hilariously Troll Arsene Wenger Ahead of FA Cup Meet

Nottingham Forest's social team must know they stand every chance of getting shellacked by Arsenal in their FA Cup clash on Sunday, but that's no reason to hold off on trolling the opposition manager.

Plus who knows? A giant-killing could be in the making.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

And they could be helped by Arsene Wenger's absence on the touchline, with the Frenchman set to serve the first of his three-match touchline ban against them.

Wenger was reprimanded by the FA for his comments on the refereeing decisions stemming from the Gunners' draw against West Brom, and he was also hit with a £40,000 fine.

Forest have made quite the joke out of the whole thing, trolling the 68-year-old via Twitter in their ticket sales pitch.

"Arsene Wenger will be in the stands on Sunday," they noted. "Will you?"

🔴⚪️ Arsene Wenger will be in the stands on Sunday. Will you?



➡️ Book your tickets for #NFFC's @EmiratesFACup clash with @Arsenal at https://t.co/NLz39wNV8j. pic.twitter.com/S2oMPCkEl8 — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) January 5, 2018

There was also a special offer made to the boss, which you can see below.

🍴 Mr Wenger, if you'd like to upgrade your stand ticket to a hospitality package then you can do so by following this link. #NFFChttps://t.co/nLGrdSD50S — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) January 5, 2018

Wenger's ban means he will be in the stands for the Carabao Cup tie against Chelsea on Wednesday, as well as the Premier League fixture against Bournemouth next Sunday.

So do keep an eye out for some more trolling. You know how creative clubs get on social media these days.