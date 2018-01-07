Report Claims Man City to Offer Leroy Sane Bumper Deal After Stellar Season So Far

With the Citizens reportedly stepping up their efforts to clinch a deal for want-away Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez in the January transfer window, Manchester City are also hoping to reward their current bunch of stars as reports have emerged that Leroy Sane may be in line for a new improved deal.

The Daily Star alleges that the German international could extend his contract beyond 2021 with club set to offer the lightning-quick winger £100,000-a-week, following a string of impressive displays in the Manchester City midfield.

GOAL! Leroy Sane adds City's third of the game! 3-1 #MCIBUR — 90min (@90min_Football) January 6, 2018

Sane has bagged eight goals already this season in twenty five appearances, including the third goal in another win this weekend, knocking Burnley out of the FA cup with a routine 4-1 victory.

The question remains where the left-footed midfielder will fit into the starting XI on a regular basis should Sanchez join in January, or more likely the summer once his contract ends with Arsenal. With Kevin De Bruyne a nailed on starter and Sergio Aguero or Gabriel Jesus guaranteed a spot up front, it leaves the wide positions up for grabs.

Getting Down to Business: Manchester City 'Make Approach' for Arsenal Star Following Injury to Gabriel Jesus https://t.co/8gR54WHi54 — Manchester City Pro (@ManCityPro) January 6, 2018

Considering Raheem Sterling's continued importance and a possible Pep Guardiola-Sanchez link up at the Ethiad, Sane may find himself on the bench in the future.

Nevertheless, with the German star demonstrating his value to the team as an exciting addition since his £37m move from Schalke seventeen months ago, an increase in contract length and salary will ensure Sane his future lies in the Premier League with the current leaders.

If the Citizens can lure Chile star Sanchez away from the Gunners, they will have a frightening attack that would take some stopping both domestically and in the Champions League, with Sane playing a key part.