Riyad Mahrez's Representatives Insist Algerian Isn't Close to Joining Liverpool

Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez is reported as being close to joining Liverpool. But according to African sport journalist Gary Al-Smith, there has been no contact between the Algerian and the Anfield side.





Liverpool agreed a £142m deal with Barcelona over Philippe Coutinho on Saturday, and it is expected that the club will bring in a signing or two after receiving the hefty sum.

The Reds already signed Virgil van Dijk this month. But having lost an important attacker, they are very likely to bring someone else in before the close of the January transfer window.





French source beIN SPORTS made claims of the player nearing a medical ahead of a move to Anfield. Yet Al-Smith has an opposing view.

Riyad Mahrez will reportedly undergo a Liverpool medical tomorrow ahead of a €55M move, according to @beinsports_FR 👀 pic.twitter.com/toOf1Corm0 — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 6, 2018

On Sunday, he tweeted: “Just spoken to a member of Mahrez's team.





“Says there has been no official contact from Liverpool. Says Riyad will only leave LCFC for a very considerable fee.

“Hints that Klopp is actually lining up someone else. Definitely not the Algerian.”

Just spoken to a member of Mahrez's team. Says there has been no official contact from Liverpool. Says Riyad will only leave LCFC for a very considerable fee. Hints that Klopp is actually lining up someone else. Definitely not the Algerian. — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) January 7, 2018

Monaco's Thomas Lemar is also mooted as a chief target for the Reds. However, football expert Guillem Balague has said that Liverpool will not sign a replacement for Coutinho this month.

"Since [the] summer, Coutinho has told Liverpool and his companions that playing in Barcelona was his dream," Balague told Spanish radio show Tiempo de Juego.

"The signing of Van Dijk has not influenced [him]. In principle, Liverpool, will not seek a replacement for the Brazilian."

There's still a lot of time left in the current window; and while Balague may be correct, one can never tell just what might happen, especially now that the club have more money to spend.