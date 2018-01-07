Romelu Lukaku Asks for Recognition After Jesse Lingard's Superb Goal Against Derby

By 90Min
January 07, 2018

Romelu Lukaku was clearly feeling a little left out as Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial exchanged pleasantries on Instagram after Manchester United's 2-0 win over Derby on Friday.

The latter took to social media to compliment Lingard on another goal - and an excellent one at that - as his rich vein of form continues.

Manager Jose Mourinho, meanwhile, said: "It was a great shot by Jesse Lingard in the top corner, he's in a moment of confidence where things go well for him. He's a good professional and a fantastic kid in the dressing room."

Martial posted a photo of he and his teammate celebrating immediately after the 20-yard strike, which left Derby goalkeeper Scott Carson helpless.

When Lingard later took to Twitter to ask the Frenchman if he was impressed by the goal, he responded: “You can do better."

While United fans were enjoying the emerging bromance between the two forwards, Lukaku was bemoaning his lack of recognition.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

“I should be tagged for the assist…. ” wrote the Belgian forward in reply to another Instagram post from Lingard.

Fortunately, Lukaku was himself on the scoresheet in the comfortable win, adding his side's second goal.

It was a first goal in five games for the former Everton striker, and the relief was evident in his enthusiastic celebration.

Although Mourinho later revealed that his joy might have been in part due to the fact that a welcome warm-weather trip to Dubai was on the horizon.

