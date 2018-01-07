Sean Dyche Left Disgruntled Over Man City's 'Contentious' Equaliser Which Led to Heavy Burnley Loss

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has admitted to feeling 'aggrieved' after he saw his side relinquish a one goal lead to lose 4-1 against Manchester City in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

The Clarets battled valiantly in their FA Cup tie and clinched a goal in the first half through Ashley Barnes as City's attack fired blanks up until the 56th minute when Sergio Aguero levelled the scores before adding another minutes later, with Leroy Sane and Bernardo Silva then adding the extras.

However, it was City's opening goal which Dyche felt hard done by as the referee allowed a free-kick to be taken quickly which caught the Clarets unprepared, a decision which the Burnley boss claimed needed to have had a more 'common sense' approach from the officials.





The goal from Aguero broke the dam wall as only 93 seconds later the Clarets were behind on the scoreline before conceding another two late on, a series of events which Dyche was not impressed with.





Following the match he said, via the Lancashire Telegraph: "It was a bit of a contentious one.

"I spoke to the referee and he said he doesn’t have to blow the whistle, but I think when Ashley Westwood is five yards away motioning to say ‘are you going to blow the whistle?’ and he is the man who would be in the slot where they pass it to, I’m bound to be aggrieved.

“Sometimes in football, the rule might be the rule, but there’s a common sense moment, especially from experienced referees where they think ‘hang on, that’s the player that’s got to be in that slot, and I’ve just allowed it to be passed through there when he’s five yards away from the free kick, motioning towards me, are you going to blow the whistle?’

"The next minute and a half [after the first goal] was my biggest gripe. We looked a bit punch drunk, we didn’t clear our lines on two occasions, our shape went a little bit, and teams like this have the power to almost smell that moment, and then pick up their tempo.

"They did, and scored the second. Then we had to go for it, there’s no point, it’s the FA Cup. We made changes, we’ve got to protect the team at the minute with injuries, and once they’re in front, it’s difficult," he added.

Although the equaliser saw a heated exchange transpire between Dyche's assistant Ian Woan and City manager Pep Guardiola, the Burnley boss played down the confrontation as he cited the dialogue was simply due to passion.





He added: "You both fight, you both want to win, you both want your teams to win, that’s just how it should be. Everyone is allowed to be passionate I believe."