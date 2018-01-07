Villarreal Striker Cedric Bakambu Set for £35m Switch to China Despite Interest From PL Sides

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle target Cedric Bakambu is set to swap Villarreal for Chinese Super League side Beijing Guoan, for a fee believed to be in the region of £35m.

The striker has been in fine form for Villarreal so far this season, where he has registered an impressive 14 goals in 21 appearances across all competitions.

This has attracted attention from a host of Premier League sides which, according to the Daily Mail, also include West Ham and West Brom.

However, the £35m fee offered by Beijing has proven too extortionate to compete with, with Bakambu’s switch to China now seeming imminent.

The DR Congo international has averaged a goal every other game during his time with the Spanish top-flight side, hence the interest shown from Premier League strugglers Newcastle, West Brom and West Ham, who would no doubt benefit from the 26-year-old’s services.

However, in another indication that the Premier League may not be the wealthiest league in the world, it would seem that Beijing would have got their man. Beijing, contrary to a number of the other sides in the Chinese league, have few big names, with former Barcelona player Jonathan Soriano being their most notable player.

The Chinese Super League has come to prominence over the past few seasons, seeing the arrivals of players such as Carlos Tevez, Oscar and Graziano Pelle for mammoth fees and wages.

However, in recent times, Chinese sides have been forced to put a cap on the number of foreign players they can have in their squads, meaning they can now only pick one or two players who they’d be able to spend huge fee’s on.

