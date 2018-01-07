West Ham Intensify Interest in Swansea Defender Alfie Mawson With £25m Offer in the Works

West Ham manager David Moyes has stepped up his interest in Swansea City's centre-back Alfie Mawson, with the club set to table an offer of £25m for the Englishman, according to reports from The Sun.

In addition to the considerable fee for the Swans, The Hammers are also willing to purportedly quadruple the 23-year-old's current wage of £15,000 per week in order to secure the defender's services.

Despite the substantial £25m fee on offer, the Welsh side are hoping to hold out for something closer to their £40m valuation of their prized asset, with the Irons subsequently prepared to include former Swans' player Andre Ayew on top of the fee, to grease the doors for Mawson's exit.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

The England U21 international has come on leaps and bounds since his £5m transfer from Barnsley to South Wales in the summer of 2016 and is now one of the rising English defensive talents on show in the Premier League.

As an integral member of the starting eleven, Mawson was left out of the squad that faced Wolves in the FA Cup on Saturday, in lieu of the more pressing upcoming fixtures in the Premier League, in the Swans' increasingly critical battle for survival.

David Moyes Reveals Joe Hart Is Unhappy With His Current Situation Following a Lack of Game-Time @ https://t.co/yukW48r6wk — West Ham Pro (@WestHamPro) January 7, 2018

Swansea are currently sitting rock bottom in the Premier League, with new manager Carlos Carvalhal hoping he has enough to reignite a lacklustre squad of players, and keeping Mawson at least till the summer is surely a priority.

Despite heavy recruitment during the summer transfer window, the Liberty Stadium has been a sombre place throughout this campaign. Indeed, it is understood Mawson is disinclined to go down with the Swans to the Championship, should their troubles continue.

Meanwhile, having sacked Slaven Bilic in November, the Hammers have seen a veritable change in fortunes since their own managerial switch and now reside outside the relegation zone in 15th place, with new acquisitions needed to solidify their Premier League status.

