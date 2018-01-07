Zinedine Zidane Claims Real Madrid Are Not in Desperate Need of a Keeper Despite Imminent Kepa Deal

By 90Min
January 07, 2018

Real Madrid will be acquiring the services of young Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga later this month, though manager Zinedine Zidane has made a contradictory claim saying that his side are not in need of a shot-stopper.

Arrizabalaga’s contract is set to run out in the summer, but Real are willing to pay his release clause of 20m to bring the youngster to the club in January, with rumours suggesting that the Spaniard has already undergone a medical.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

Reported by Spanish news publication Marca, Zidane said: "I don't care [about the winter market], I've only been a coach for two years, but I don't see how signing a player in it can be inconvenient.

"As a coach, I don't need a goalkeeper at the moment,” continued Zidane. “If that changes by June or if we sit down and talk about it, we may sign players in certain positions. In two years, no player has arrived in that position and [in June] we can discuss it. For now I'll only talk about the players that I have, out of respect for them."

Real’s league form has been way below par so far this season, where they currently find themselves languishing in fourth place, 14 points off of league-leaders Barcelona.

However, Zidane has insisted that none of his players will be departing the club in January, least of all star man Cristiano Ronaldo.

"What I said is that I don't want any player to leave the squad. We know that some can arrive until the 31st, but for the moment I say that I don't want anyone. I'm happy with my squad," said Zidane.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

"When the team has a bad moment every now and then, it is reported that we are going to sign players. I'm not that type of coach.

"I cannot imagine a Real Madrid without Ronaldo, Not at all, nor can I imagine him playing for a different club."

Madrid will be in action on Sunday night where they will travel to 12th placed Celta Vigo in La Liga. Real are set to be without key players Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema through injury, whilst Dani Carvajal misses the fixture through suspension. 

