Ahmed Musa Set for Leicester Exit After Claude Puel Admits Striker Could Leave

Leicester City forward Ahmed Musa looks set to leave the King Power Stadium, after manager Claude Puel seemingly admitted he could leave the club.

The 25-year old has made just one appearance for the Foxes this season, in August's 4-1 win over Sheffield United in the Carabao Cup.

Musa, who was linked with a loan move to Hull City during the summer transfer window, is a reported target for Bursaspor, though the Turkish giants have also admitted they could only bring the Nigerian in on loan.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

As reported by Sky Sports, Leicester boss Puel is open to the suggestion of Musa leaving: "We will see. Perhaps it could be a possibility. We will see with the player and the opportunity for the club also.





"I need to have discussions about some players."

The Leicester manager was speaking after his side were held to a goalless draw by League One outfit Fleetwood in the FA Cup third round, and despite suggesting Musa was surplus to requirements, Puel was keen to stress his desire to keep hold of Riyad Mahrez and Islam Slimani.

"I am happy with him and I think he is enjoying his football," Puel said of Mahrez. "He is happy to play with this team."

Algerian international Slimani has struggled for form since arriving from Sporting CP for £29.7m in the summer of 2016, but Puel is keen to keep hold of Leicester's record signing.

"I am happy with 'Slim'. We have a lot of strikers and offensive players and we need to have good balance to give them game time."

The Foxes face a trip to Chelsea on Saturday when the Premier League returns, with Puel's side currently eighth in the Premier League following an upturn in form since his appointment.