Arsene Wenger Accuses Arsenal Players of 'Repeating the Same Mistakes' in Notts Forest Defeat

By 90Min
January 08, 2018

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has accused his players of 'repeating the same mistakes' as they fell to a shock defeat against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup third round.

The Gunners were beaten 4-2 at the City Ground in a pitiful display, which was their earliest ever exit from the competition under Wenger's management.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The Frenchman fielded a weakened side for the clash, although the more inexperienced players were arguably the only shining lights on the day for the Premier League side.

Speaking after the game, Wenger, who had to watch the game from the stands after accepting a three-game misconduct charge from the FA, said as quoted by Sky Sports

"I knew before coming here, it would be a tricky place to go. You know when you come back it was important not to make a mistake again - that's why it's disappointing because during the game, we repeated the same mistakes and that's where we were guilty today. Once, twice, three times, and at that level, you cannot afford that.

"We were not good enough anywhere, not at the front, not in the middle, not at the back, and we paid for it. They looked sharper, had more chances, and that's all I can say. They had an outstanding performance and I couldn't fault any of their individual performances.

"Overall you can congratulate Nottingham Forest for an outstanding performance - sharp, winning decisive challenges, always dangerous going forward and overall they deserved the win today. Simple as that."

Arsenal's defeat will be a tough one to take for the fans, especially given their success in the competition in recent years. They will now be looking to bounce back with victory against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-final this week.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters