Bayern Munich Striker 'Overwhelmingly Voted' as Hinrunde Star By Bundesliga Colleagues

Robert Lewandowski has been voted as the best player in the Hinrunde by his Bundesliga colleagues, Bayern Munich have confirmed.

The Polish striker has been deadly in front of goal for the Bavarians, scoring 15 goals in 17 games during the first half of the Bundesliga season.

"Our man has been overwhelmingly voted as the Best Player of the Hinrunde by his Bundesliga colleagues," Bayern Munich confirmed on their official Instagram account. "Congrats, [Lewandiwski]!"

The Bayern Munich star looks on course to win the third Torjägerkanone of his career this campaign, matching his tally of 30 goals which he has reached over the last two seasons.

Adam Pretty/GettyImages

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could offer Lewandowski a late challenge for the coveted trophy with an impressive turn of form during the Rückrunde. However, a month-long goalscoring drought earlier in the season has left the Gabonese striker playing catchup.

Alfred Finnbogason is the third and final Bundesliga striker to have already reached double figures this season. The FC Augsburg star has been in outstanding form this season, although the Fuggerstädter look set for another season stuck in midtable.

Bayern Munich return to Bundesliga action on Friday where they will travel to the BayArena to take on Heiko Herrlich's Bayer Leverkusen.

These two sides met on the opening day of the campaign back in August, with goals from Niklas Süle, Corentin Tolisso and Lewandowski guiding the hosts to a 3-1 victory.