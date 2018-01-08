Chelsea Duo David Luiz and Willian Congratulate Fellow Brazilian Philippe Coutinho on Barcelona Move

Chelsea stars David Luiz and Willian were among many to personally call Philippe Coutinho to congratulate the Brazilian on his incredible move to Barcelona.

After failing to get their man in the summer, the Catalan giants finally secured the signing of Coutinho on Saturday in a stunning £142m deal.

According to the Daily Mail, fellow Brazilians Luiz and Willian were quick to congratulate their friend following the confirmation of the deal.





For a South American, a move to Barcelona is a dream come true and it doesn't really come as a shock that both Luiz and Willian were happy for their fellow countryman.





Coutinho signed a five-and-a-half year deal with the La Liga leaders, and after Barcelona's 3-0 win over Levante on Sunday took part in a photo session at the Nou Camp.

It is unsure when Coutinho will make his debut for Barcelona, after a report claimed that the Brazilian is to be assessed due to a slight strain on his thigh muscle that appeared during his medical.