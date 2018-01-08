Chelsea Duo David Luiz and Willian Congratulate Fellow Brazilian Philippe Coutinho on Barcelona Move

By 90Min
January 08, 2018

Chelsea stars David Luiz and Willian were among many to personally call Philippe Coutinho to congratulate the Brazilian on his incredible move to Barcelona.

After failing to get their man in the summer, the Catalan giants finally secured the signing of Coutinho on Saturday in a stunning £142m deal. 

According to the Daily Mail, fellow Brazilians Luiz and Willian were quick to congratulate their friend following the confirmation of the deal. 


For a South American, a move to Barcelona is a dream come true and it doesn't really come as a shock that both Luiz and Willian were happy for their fellow countryman. 


Coutinho signed a five-and-a-half year deal with the La Liga leaders, and after Barcelona's 3-0 win over Levante on Sunday took part in a photo session at the Nou Camp.

It is unsure when Coutinho will make his debut for Barcelona, after a report claimed that the Brazilian is to be assessed due to a slight strain on his thigh muscle that appeared during his medical.  

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters