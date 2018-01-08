Dortmund's Aubameyang Set for China Switch as Evergrande Win Race for Striker With €72m Bid

By 90Min
January 08, 2018

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's switch to Guangzhou Evergrande is on the cusp of completion after a €72million deal was reportedly agreed.

The Borussia Dortmund striker had appeared to be set to leave Germany and head to the Far East after Sky Sports claimed that a deal had now been struck between the two clubs.

Aubameyang had been the subject of growing interest from Evergrande and their rivals Beijing Guoan over the past week, and it now seems that his decision has been made about which one the Gabon international wishes to join.

Aubameyang has fired in 21 goals in just 23 games for Dortmund so far this term and had attracted the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid in the past 18  months as plenty of European clubs apparently wanted to prise him away from Westfalenstadion.

The 28-year-old, though, will forego a big-money move to a European rival and head out to China for the next chapter in his career.

