Ernesto Valverde Insists Barcelona Performance Levels Still Need to Be Addressed Despite 3-0 Win

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde has hinted there are still things to work on following his side's clinical 3-0 win over Levante at the Camp Nou on Sunday afternoon.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez both found the back of the net in a convincing first-half display which saw the hosts head into the break within touching distance of a further three points.

However, had it not been for the alertness of goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen during the early moments of the second period, Barca could well have surrendered their comfortable advantage.

The Germany international pulled off two smart saves as the Catalonians struggled to get going once again after half-time, but as they grew into the contest, their persistence finally saw results, as Paulinho tapped home from close range in second-half stoppage time.

Following the victory, Valverde revealed he had noticed a drop in performance levels from his side after the break, signalling there is still work to be done this term, despite their rather dominant advantage at the top of La Liga.

"We always want to do things well and to continue winning", the Spanish manager told his post-match press conference, as quoted by Marca.

"Even if we were favourites, Levante hadn't lost away since September.

"We played very well in the first half, but the pace was different in the second half."

Despite yet another victory for Barcelona, their 15th from 18 games in La Liga this season, the focus of the day was very much on record-signing Philippe Coutinho, who watched his new side from the stands.

The 25-year-old is expected to be formally unveiled to the adoring Barca public on Monday, and Valverde is looking forward to working with his new addition.

"I think he can bring us a lot of things", he said.

"Coutinho scores goals, assists, he can play both inside and outside.and I've seen him play in many positions both for Liverpool and in his national team.

"After taking a long break, he is already with us, we hope he will help us and we will wait to see him train for at least one day to assess his condition."

The victory now reestablishes the Catalonians' nine-point gap at the top of La Liga, a comfortable cushion over Atletico Madrid, who currently find themselves in second place.