The draw for the FA Cup Fourth Round has been made on Monday evening, with a number of intriguing and appetizing ties lined up.

Championship side Nottingham Forest, having dumped holders Arsenal out of the competition with a convincing 4-2 third round win at the City Ground, face Hull City at the KCOM stadium.

Seven-time FA Cup winners Liverpool saw off Merseyside rivals Everton to secure their place in the fourth round, and as a result will face West Brom at Anfield.

Meanwhile, runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City, having come from behind to thump Burnley 4-1 on Saturday, and are also considered favorites by the bookmakers to win the FA Cup, will play either Cardiff City or Mansfield Town away.

Their cross-city rivals Manchester United, who won through with a 2-0 win against Derby County, and whose last success in the competition came in 2016, line up away from home against the lowest ranked team, Yeovil.

Tottenham secured their fourth round participation with a win over AFC Wimbledon on Sunday will face Newport County, and hope that their journey will see them return to their temporary home, Wembley.

The full draw is as follows:

SHEFFIELD UNITED v PRESTON

NORWICH or CHELSEA v NEWCASTLE

NEWPORT COUNTY v TOTTENHAM

HULL v NOTTINGHAM FOREST

BOURNEMOUTH or WIGAN v SHREWSBURY or WEST HAM

MIDDLESBROUGH v BRIGHTON or CRYSTAL PALACE

SOUTHAMPTON v WATFORD

MILLWALL v ROCHDALE

MK DONS v COVENTRY

CARDIFF or MANSFIELD v MANCHESTER CITY

CARLISLE or SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY v STEVENAGE or READING

YEOVIL v MANCHESTER UNITED

NOTTS COUNTY v WOLVES or SWANSEA

HUDDERSFIELD v BIRMINGHAM CITY

PETERBOROUGH v FLEETWOOD or LEICESTER

LIVERPOOL v WEST BROM

The fourth-round ties will be played on the weekend of 27-28 January.