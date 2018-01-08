Former Crewe Alexandra Coach Barry Bennell Pleads Guilty to 7 Child Sex Offences

Former football coach Barry Bennell has pleaded guilty to six child sex offences, BBC News have reported.

The 63-year-old, who is now known as Richard Jones, admitted the charges at the beginning of a trial at Liverpool Crown Court via videolink wearing a grey jumper.

The former Crewe Alexandra coach is charged with a total of 55 offences, which include 42 counts of indecent assault, 11 serious sexual assaults and two counts of attempted sexual assault.

These charges relate to 12 complainants and are alleged to have happened between 1979 and 1991, when the victims were aged between eight and 15.

A jury is due to be sworn in for a trial on the outstanding charges later on Monday.

Ex-Sheffield United player Andy Woodward, who alleges that Bennell abused him when he was a youth player, was seen arriving at court today with his partner, Zelda.

Bennell worked as a youth coach at Crewe in the 1980s, and also had a close association with Stoke, Manchester City and junior teams across the North West.

An earlier court hearing was told that his name had been changed and that he would be referred to as Mr Jones throughout the proceedings.

The trial is expected to last for eight weeks.