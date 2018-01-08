Ivan Rakitic Suggests Barcelona Overpaid for Philippe Coutinho While Discussing £142m Price Tag

Barcelona midfielder Ivak Rakitic has claimed Barcelona have potentially overpaid for their new record signing Philippe Coutinho, admitting the £142m price tag was "a bit high".

The 25-year-old Brazilian officially became a Barça player on Monday afternoon before being unveiled to his new fans in the Camp Nou, even though he will have to wait a little longer before he is able to take to the field in front of them while donning his new team's colours.

Following the medical, the Catalan club stated that the attacker, who currently holds the title of the world's second biggest transfer, would be sidelined for up to three weeks as he continues his comeback from a thigh problem.

🔊 @Phil_Coutinho: "It's very emotional for me to wear the shirt of the most important club in the world. I am anxious to get going" #CoutinhoDay pic.twitter.com/gOVbjUcbpn — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 8, 2018

Coutinho's absence means that it will most likely be February before we see where he fits into boss Ernesto Valverde's plans, with it touted that the playmaker is seen as the long-term replacement for ageing club legend Andres Iniesta.

However, with the Spaniard only 33 years old, and still possessing the ability to prove pivotal in Barcelona's success, Rakitic may be concerned regarding his regular future within the squad, especially considering the impact summer-signing Paulinho has made since arriving at the Camp Nou.

But despite potentially facing off against the Catalonian's new poster boy on a weekly basis, the 29-year-old is preparing to welcome the ex-Liverpool star with open arms, even if he does believe the monstrous £142m fee is a touch excessive.

"My opinion doesn't matter, but the price has gone a bit high, that's what the market dictates," the Swiss-born creator said, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

“Every great player is welcome here. I congratulate the president and everyone else who made it possible for him to be here.

“He is one of the family now, we are going to enjoy him a lot, he's now at the biggest club in the world."