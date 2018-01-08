Juventus Ready to Pounce for Arsenal's Mesut Ozil if Move to Manchester United Fails

Juventus are reportedly ready to pounce for Mesut Ozil, if Manchester United fail to agree a deal to sign the Arsenal midfielder this month.

United had been expected to make a bid of around £35m for Ozil in this transfer window, in order to secure a move before the Germany international's contract expires next summer. However, Corriere dello Sport claim that 'the economic conditions are ideal' for Ozil to move to Turin, if United's move collapses.





Juventus have been tracking Ozil for the last three transfer windows but are yet to make a move for him. The 29-year-old is now into his fifth season at the Emirates having joined the club from Real Madrid in 2013.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Ozil has been at the forefront of Arsenal's success in the FA Cup having played in their three final victories in the last four seasons. The German's form has been mixed this season as Arsenal once again struggle to keep up with the pace at the top of the table.





He is widely expected to leave the Emirates either this month or at the end of the season, along with teammate Alexis Sanchez - whose proposed switch to Manchester City appears to be gathering pace.





Arsenal are sixth in the table with the worst defensive record of any side in the top six and are eight points behind second place Manchester United and 23 points behind the leaders Manchester City.

Ozil could the second Germany international from the Premier League that Juventus move to sign this window, with Liverpool's Emre Can expected to seal an agreement to move to Turin with his contract also winding down.