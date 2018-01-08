Man City Goalkeeper Ederson Shares Words of Encouragement to Gabriel Jesus After Knee Injury

Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson has shared his words of encouragement for fellow countryman and Manchester City teammate Gabriel Jesus after the striker picked up a serious knee injury last month.

Jesus had to be taken off early in the first-half of Man City's New Year's Eve fixture against Crystal Palace with suspected knee ligament damage. City would go on to draw the game 0-0 thanks to Ederson's stoppage-time penalty save which kept his team's unbeaten season alive.

In an interview with Brazilian sports presenter Fernanda Gentil, Ederson shared his thoughts about the Palace game and his heroic penalty save. "This game was good on my part," said Ederson (via Globe Sports). "I was able to save a penalty and avoid the team's first defeat of the championship."

Manchester City still maintain their unbeaten league run this season, which now extends to 21 matches without defeat. But it has not come without its costs along the way. "But unfortunately, Gabriel Jesus ended up getting injured, but thanks to God was nothing serious," Ederson added."

Today I went through an image exam on my left knee that diagnosed a small medial colateral ligament injury! Thanks God, I won’t have to go through any surgery procedure. Thanks for all the fans support and positive thoughts! Happy new year! 2018 is going to be my year!!!🙌🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/10n7JhFzPb — Gabriel Jesus (@gabrieljesus33) January 1, 2018

After that match, Ederson explained what he had said Jesus as the striker learned the extent of his knee injury. "After the game was over, when I got in the locker room, he [Jesus] was there. He was sad, which is normal. I told him that I had a similar injury too, I was out for a month which was fast. There's going to be a little break for four weeks. And I think it will not affect him at all."

Ederson suffered a meniscus injury during his time at Benfica, which kept him out of action for a month. Ederson and Man City's medical team expect Jesus to make a similar recovery and return to action in four to six weeks. The Brazilian striker is set to have another scan to learn the true extent of the injury.