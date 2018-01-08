Philippe Coutinho Faces Anxious Wait Over Barca Bow Due to Suspected Thigh Injury

Philippe Coutinho is facing an anxious wait over when he can make his Barcelona debut due to a supposed thigh injury.

The Brazilian completed a £142m switch from Liverpool to the Catalan giants on Saturday and will be unveiled to the press and club's fans on Monday.

Coutinho, though, may be forced to hold off on making his bow for La Blaugrana after his medical in north east Spain showed up a slight strain in one of his thigh muscles - a surefire issue that will temper the party atmosphere at Camp Nou - according to AS.

Liverpool supporters - and the general wide football community - had raised eyebrows when Coutinho was ruled out of Friday's FA Cup tie with Merseyside rivals Everton over the apparent injury.

Some claimed it was a ploy by the 25-year-old and his camp to prevent him picking up an actual problem in the 2-1 win at Anfield, but it seems those reports of Coutinho feigning injury have been wide of the mark.

Coutinho is set to undergo further tests on the problem on Monday morning at Barca's training complex to determine the extent of the injury before he is officially shown off to the media.

The playmaker could have made his debut for Ernesto Valverde's side in the Copa del Rey clash with Celta Vigo on Thursday, but will now wait a while longer to take to the turf for his new club if the prognosis is more severe than initially thought.

A much more likely first appearance will come against one of Real Betis, Alaves or Espanyol in La Liga - the first of those coming against Betis on 21st January if the injury is only minor.

Coutinho labelled his move to Barcelona 'a dream come true' on Sunday after months of speculation over his future with Liverpool.

The Reds had rejected three offers from the current Spanish top flight leaders for his signature last summer, but relented late last week as Coutinho pushed for a move away.

