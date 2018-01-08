Real Madrid Keen on Signing the 'New Mascherano' as Competition for Casemiro & Llorente

By 90Min
January 08, 2018

Real Madrid are believed to be interested in signing Argentine midfielder Santiago Ascacibar as the club begin their search in providing some competition for Casemiro and Marcos Llorente.

The 20-year-old, who has been dubbed the new Javier Mascherano, only joined German side VfB Stuttgart during the summer transfer window. However, Real Madrid could tempt the Swabians into a sale if the right money is offered for the tenacious midfielder.

Spanish media outlet Don Balon claim that Real Madrid's interest in Ascacibar is still at an early stage and no formal approach has been made. 

However, should Madrid's stance on the defensive midfielder change they will be confident of bringing Ascacibar from the Mercedes-Benz Arena to the Santiago Bernabéu - just like they did with Sami Khedira in 2010.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

Ascacibar is still a relatively unknown quantity in European football, having only joined Stuttgart during the summer transfer window. 


The 20-year-old has gone on to make 14 Bundesliga appearances since completing his move from Estudiantes, claiming an assist in Stuttgart's convincing 3-0 victory over SC Freiburg in October.


Despite his size, Ascacibar is an extremely aggressive defensive midfielder who hasn't shied away from getting into a physical battle against the strongest players in the Bundesliga. However, his willingness for a challenge can often get the better of him, with the youngster already picking up seven yellow cards this season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters