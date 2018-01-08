Steven Gerrard Praises Young Liverpool Trio After His U18 Side Thrash Blackburn's Kids 6-1

Steven Gerrard was full of praise for youngsters Rafael Camacho, Liam Millar and Edvard Tagseth after Liverpool's under-18 side thrashed Blackburn's under-18s 6-1.

Camacho bagged a hat-trick whilst Millar's double and Tagseth's strike impressed former Liverpool captain Gerrard, who spoke to Liverpoolfc.com about his young trio.

On hat-trick hero Camacho, he said: "It’s always nice to score goals and get a hat-trick. I thought Rafa’s performance was very good. I was more impressed with Rafa with what he does out of possession. I know he’s a talented kid, technically he is very good and he is always going to be a threat in and around the final third."

Moving on to Tagseth, he said: "We are trying to add numbers to his game. His all-round game is really good. The type of game he has, as an ex-player myself you would love to have him in your team. He is very honest, does both sides of the game really well. If Eddie can add goals and assists to his game then it’s going to round him off to be a top player."

Finally, he commented on the performance of Millar, saying: "I would hate to play against him. He’s got the turbo pace, he is an athlete, he doesn’t stop and he harries. He scored twice and hit the post and he could easily have got a hat-trick like Rafa. I’m very pleased with Liam. He is in a good place."

Gerrard has been tipped as a future Liverpool manager at senior level, having coached the under-18s since the summer.