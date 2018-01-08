VIDEO: Man City Take on Saracens in First of Betsafe Football vs Rugby Challenges

Manchester City's technical superiority has been the envy of the Premier League thus far this season, although it turns out that even the likes of Sergio Aguero find the odd shape of a rugby ball disorienting.

In the first part of a series of challenges pitting football against rugby by online bookmakers Betsafe, a select handful of City players were tasked with controlling a variety of balls from a height.

Sergio Aguero, Fernandinho, Nicolas Otamendi and Danilo make up the team representing football and City, while Jamie George, Schalk Burger, Ben Spencer and Richard Barrington lineup for rugby and the Saracens.

Former City goalkeeper Shay Given and ex-Saracens player Jim Hamilton act as captains for their respective teams.

The series, created by Betsafe with support from UK agencies Fuse and Pretty Green, will involve a number of challenges, including aiming kicks into a 20m high crane, taking shots at goal in the face of a wind machine, and catching balls through a wall of smoke.





Episode one, however, might have been considered a slightly less onerous task for players possessing such silky first touches.

EPISODE 1 | Watch @ManCity try and #OvercomeTheOdds set by @Saracens in the ultimate Football vs Rugby challenges. ⚽️🔥🏉 pic.twitter.com/6ud58R96Ng — Betsafe (@Betsafe) January 8, 2018

Nicola Fitton, Managing Director for Betsafe UK, Ireland and ROW, said: “Football vs Rugby is a debate that is had throughout the UK.

"As Manchester City and Saracens are both at the top of their respective sports, we wanted to push them both as far as we could to find out if they have what it takes to Overcome The Odds in a series of fun and engaging situations, which will be unveiled across the next few weeks.

"Betsafe are immensely proud of our association with both clubs.”