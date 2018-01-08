Watford Goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes Hopes Captain Troy Deeney Will Stay at the Club for Years to Come

By 90Min
January 08, 2018

Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes is hoping that star man Troy Deeney will stay at Vicarage Road for many years to come, following reports of a possible exit for the Englishman.

Deeney has been linked with a move to Newcastle United in this window. The Hornets captain has not featured as much as he would have liked this season, and because of his lack of game time he has been tipped with a move away from Vicarage Road.

Despite the lack game time this season, Gomes spoke about his captain's future and claimed that the Englishman is a vital part of the team and that he hopes that the striker remains at the club for many years to come, as quoted by the Watford Observer.

"You can’t focus on one player, but he’s been important for us as few others have in recent years," said Gomes. 

"He’s a face of the club, he’s very important but it’s up to him to decide what’s going on in his life and hopefully we can be together for a long time. Even if he’s not going to start, it’s important that he’s there, that’s he’s around.

"We have been together for almost four years, and we know how to manage situations which the manager can’t always do. It’s important for the group, and he’s been a big miss.

"We have to be together. When we win, it’s easy to say how good the players are, and when you lose people point the finger. But the most important thing is to understand him and his situation, and we’ve supported him all the way."

Watford recently advanced into the next round of the FA Cup with a home win against Bristol City, a match in which Deeney grabbed a goal. Up next for the Hornets is the visit of Southampton, who themselves are in the hat for the next round of the famous competition, after they won 1-0 away to Fulham.

