West Brom Boss Alan Pardew Admits Baggies Are in Need of Another Striker to Avoid Relegation

By 90Min
January 08, 2018

Alan Pardew has admitted West Brom need another striker to stay in the Premier League, according to the Daily Mail.

The Baggies boss saw his side win for the first time under his stewardship with Saturday's 2-0 FA Cup win at Exeter, and it was the club's first win in 135 days.

Pardew spoke of his side's need for another forward, saying: "Just trying to get them to be a bit more confident in themselves in and around the box. That comes from long run of not winning. It is still the thing that needs to be rectified if we are to stay in the Premier League. I think we have scored 13 or 14. I'm afraid that is not good enough, we have got to score more goals."

The need for another striker was certainly evident in last week's defeat at West Ham, where the Baggies were punished on the break late on, and caused Pardew to bemoan a cramped fixture list and a lack of depth as the defeat left them four points off safety and 20 league games without win.

Their only first choice strikers at the moment are Salomon Rondon and Jay Rodriguez, both of whom scored in Saturday's FA Cup win. Pardew will now look to claim his first league win as manager when Brighton come to the Hawthorns next Saturday.

