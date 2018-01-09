And He's Gone! Coutinho Overwhelmingly Voted the Biggest Loss to the Premier League

It's finally happened.

After a long few months where Philippe Coutinho was forced to only dream of a career at Barcelona, Liverpool's resolve finally broke and the little Brazilian magician was allowed to complete a move to the Camp Nou that has set the Blaugrana back roughly £108m - a figure that could rise to £142m with the inclusion of add-ons.

For Liverpool fans, the reality that their star player wanted to move on has been tough to get over, although some fans now see Coutinho's departure as a chance for the club to keep building and moving forward.

However, Coutinho's exit hasn't just traumatised Liverpool fans.

In a poll which was put to 90min readers before Coutinho's move to Barcelona was confirmed, a staggering 48% of people said that the former Inter Milan playmaker would be the biggest loss to the Premier League - the same amount of votes as Harry Kane and Eden Hazard combined.

Tottenham's star striker finished in second place in the vote, with 27% of the voters believing that Kane's rumoured move to Real Madrid would have the biggest impact on the Premier League.

Hazard, who has also been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabéu, received 21% of the vote.

Getting a measly 4% of the vote is England's promising midfielder Dele Alli. The former MK Dons star has been outstanding since joining Spurs in 2015, scoring 41 goals in 123 games and attracting interest from all across Europe.

Although Liverpool have had to dig deep into their pockets to bring Virgil van Dijk to the club, the Reds will likely still consider reinvesting in their squad. Naby Keïta will move to Anfield in the summer and Liverpool could look to strengthen their midfield - with Emre Can also expected to leave the club.

However, there is one big question which Liverpool have to ask themselves before going back into the transfer market: 'Which Southampton player should we sign next?'