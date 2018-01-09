Reports from Argentina have claimed that Arsenal are prepared to meet Boca Juniors star Cristian Pavón's £33m release clause, as they look to find a replacement for Manchester City-bound forward Alexis Sánchez.

As reported by Argentine outlet TyC Sports, the Gunners are looking to sign Pavón as soon as possible, as they look to bounce back from their shock FA Cup third round defeat to Championship side Nottingham Forest.

The 21-year-old is widely regarded as a superstar in the making, and already has two caps to his name for the Argentinian national side.

Pavon is expected to go to the World Cup in Russia with Argentina this summer, as La Albiceleste look to win their first since the 1986 tournament in Mexico.

Arsenal meanwhile are locked in an intriguing battle for a top four finish, as Manchester City have all but wrapped up the league title - sitting unbeaten at the top of the table, 15 points clear of Man Utd in second.

The Gunners are in sixth, and will need to replace the outgoing Sánchez with a suitably talented attacking option if they are to stand any chance of qualifying for the Champions League. With the north Londoners currently consigned to Thursday night outings in the Europa League, Arsène Wenger is bound to be under pressure if he repeats the same feat this season.

Arsenal are also rumoured to be in the running to sign Bayer Leverkusen's Jamaican sensation Leon Bailey.

The tenacious winger has been tearing up the Bundesliga this season, with his lightning-quick dribbling abilities causing havoc. However, the Gunners are not alone in their quest to sign the 20-year-old, with Chelsea and Man Utd also vying for his signature.

The Gunners will look to put their FA Cup embarrassment behind them this weekend, as they face a tricky trip to face Eddie Howe's plucky Bournemouth side.

The Cherries threw away a 3-0 lead to draw 3-3 with Arsenal last January - with goals from Sánchez, Lucas Pérez and Olivier Giroud sparing Wenger's side from an embarrassing defeat.