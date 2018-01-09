Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny Joins Francis Coquelin on West Ham Wishlist as Moyes Prepares Moves

By 90Min
January 09, 2018

They have already been linked with a number of midfielders this January, and it appears that Mohamed Elneny is yet another player that West Ham United boss David Moyes would be keen to bring to the London Stadium.

According to Sky Sports, the 25-year-old Egyptian has joined a wish-list of midfielders that includes his Arsenal team-mate Francis Coquelin, Stoke's Joe Allen, Steven N'Zonzi from Seville and Newcastle's Jonjo Shelvey among others, with Moyes clearly desperate to strengthen in this transfer window.

It is likely that Arsenal would be willing to let Elneny go, with the player having only started three Premier League games all season, but manager Arsene Wenger said in his press conference ahead of Wednesday's Carabao cup tie v Chelsea that: “We have no contact with West Ham."

Elneny joined the Gunners in January 2016, but has never really had a sustained spell in the first team, making only 30 Premier League appearances in that time. 

Nevertheless, he is a regular for the Egyptian national team, having won 57 caps since his debut in 2011, and Moyes clearly sees him as the sort of player who could help the Hammers in their fight to avoid relegation. 

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

West Ham struggled to a 0-0 draw away to Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup last weekend, and have some absolutely crucial fixtures coming up, with games against the likes of fellow strugglers Huddersfield Town, AFC Bournemouth and Crystal Palace all taking place in January.

Moyes will surely be hoping he can bring in one or more of his desired targets ahead of such critical matches.

