Belgian Journo Names Sevilla as Top Contenders to Sign Chelsea Striker as Blues Hunt Replacement

By 90Min
January 09, 2018

A Belgian journalist has claimed that La Liga side Sevilla are the front-runners to sign Chelsea flop Michy Batshuayi, but the Blues are unwilling to sell the striker unless they can find a suitable replacement.

Posting on his official Twitter page, journalist Kristof Terreur claimed that the Spanish side were in the running to offer the 24-year-old an escape from his nightmare spell at Stamford Bridge. Batshuayi has failed to impress manger Antonio Conte since joining the club for €40m in the summer, and has made just seven starts in all competitions this season.

The Belgian international has been forced to play a bit-part role for the Blues this season - coming off the bench as a last resort to find a late goal, or being fielded as a token gesture of belief in low-key fixtures. 

Conte's distrust of Batshuayi is evident, given that even when starting striker Álvaro Morata is injured, midfielder Eden Hazard has been selected to start upfront.

With youth academy product Tammy Abraham on loan at Swansea, the Blues have just Morata and Batshuayi at their disposal as striking options. With the club competing across four competitions, Conte will be keen to bolster his squad in the January window, and is unlikely to sanction a deal taking Batshuayi away from the club without a suitable replacement.

Having already secured Everton midfielder Ross Barkley for the bargain price of £15m, Chelsea will now look to continue their January spending spree. Reports have claimed that Bayer Leverkusen's Jamaican winger Leon Bailey is top of Conte's wishlist, but the club's reported £40m asking fee is likely to see the board back away from a move for the 20-year-old.

