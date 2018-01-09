Brazil Legend Pele Sends Philippe Coutinho Motivational World Cup Tweet Following Barcelona Switch

Brazil's legendary number ten Pele has extended his congratulations to Philippe Coutinho after his sensational £145m move to Barcelona and has offered motivation to the midfield maestro ahead of the World Cup later this year.

January 8th marked the day that Barcelona unveiled their most expensive player of all time at the Camp Nou and congratulatory messages have since flooded in from fellow professionals in the Premier League.

However, few are held in as high regard as Brazil's greatest of all time and Coutinho will surely have taken notice upon receiving a tweet from the most successive league scorer in history - with 1,281 goals in 1,363 games.

Pele wrote: "I hope this transfer works out well for you, @Phil_Coutinho. Brazil needs you at your best for the World Cup!"





There is seemingly an element of warning in his words, with the three-time World Cup winner insisting Coutinho will have to be on top of his game at one of the world's biggest and most successful clubs, in order to secure his position in the national side.

I hope this transfer works out well for you, @Phil_Coutinho. Brazil needs you at your best for the World Cup! // Eu espero que essa transferência seja boa para você, Philippe. O Brasil precisa de você na Copa do Mundo! https://t.co/UKYePtAkcd — Pelé (@Pele) January 8, 2018

Breaking into a first team role for Tite's Brazil squad will be anything but easy with the likes of even Paulinho elevating his game to higher levels this campaign, whilst Neymar and Gabriel Jesus at the height of their powers, are nailed on starters in the forward line.

However with the 25-year-old's immense talent, it's likely he will become vital for both club and country over the coming years.