Brazil Legend Pele Sends Philippe Coutinho Motivational World Cup Tweet Following Barcelona Switch

By 90Min
January 09, 2018

Brazil's legendary number ten Pele has extended his congratulations to Philippe Coutinho after his sensational £145m move to Barcelona and has offered motivation to the midfield maestro ahead of the World Cup later this year.

January 8th marked the day that Barcelona unveiled their most expensive player of all time at the Camp Nou and congratulatory messages have since flooded in from fellow professionals in the Premier League.

However, few are held in as high regard as Brazil's greatest of all time and Coutinho will surely have taken notice upon receiving a tweet from the most successive league scorer in history - with 1,281 goals in 1,363 games.

Pele wrote: "I hope this transfer works out well for you, @Phil_Coutinho. Brazil needs you at your best for the World Cup!"


There is seemingly an element of warning in his words, with the three-time World Cup winner insisting Coutinho will have to be on top of his game at one of the world's biggest and most successful clubs, in order to secure his position in the national side.

Breaking into a first team role for Tite's Brazil squad will be anything but easy with the likes of even Paulinho elevating his game to higher levels this campaign, whilst Neymar and Gabriel Jesus at the height of their powers, are nailed on starters in the forward line.

However with the 25-year-old's immense talent, it's likely he will become vital for both club and country over the coming years.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters