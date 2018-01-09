Brighton Boss Chris Hughton Relieved There Was No Need for a Replay After 2-1 Win Over Palace

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton was relieved there was no need for a replay after Glenn Murray's late goal against his former club secured a 2-1 win against Crystal Palace , sending the Seagulls into the Fourth Round of The FA Cup.

The Albion went 1-0 up in the 25th minute after Dale Stephens' first goal of the season and were in cruise control up until Bakary Sako's fantastic strike in the 69th minute caused the game to jump into life.

Murray was on hand to bundle in the winner at the back post with three minutes to spare, and although there were claims for handball, the video assistant referee was not needed in the first VAR regulated English football match.

Speaking to the club website, Hughton said: "I thought we were good in the first half. They came out stronger than us in the second half, and they raised their game.

"I was confident that we wouldn't concede, and it obviously took a wonder-goal off his weaker foot to get them back on level terms. But I’m really delighted with the [winning] goal, because both teams don’t really want to go into a replay, so I’m delighted to go through to the next round."





When questioned about whether or not VAR was needed for Murray's goal, Hughton offered a conclusive answer.

Brighton 2-1 Crystal Palace FT:



Stephens ⚽️

Sako ⚽️

Murray ⚽️



Chris Hughton's men are through to the fourth round of the #FACup thanks to a late Glenn Murray goal. pic.twitter.com/I2NNza7ND8 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 8, 2018

"I couldn’t see it that clearly [Murray's goal], but Huenemeier rose at the back post and did really well. We had to wait until we came in [to see it again], but it’s very clear that we didn’t need VAR."





The only downside for the Seagulls was Izzy Brown's injury in the first couple of minutes which forced him to be replaced by Sam Baldock.

The Brighton manager offered an update on his situation: "It’s very unlucky and that’s what has stopped me from really enjoying tonight. He’s a young boy that I really like. Hopefully he’ll be okay.

#BHAFC SUB: Izzy brown limps off, and big applause for Sam Baldock finally back in 1st team after injury problems pic.twitter.com/mWKSOiCC6b — BBC Sussex Sport (@BBCSussexSport) January 8, 2018

"He’s pretty sore at the moment, but we’ll assess him tomorrow and see the extent of it. I was really disappointed to see him come off so early - he’s a wonderful young talent and a boy that I really like."

Brown was one of many fresh faces in the side, with Hughton admitting the Premier League is the priority.

"For as much as we’d like to enjoy wherever this cup is going to take us, our priority is of course to make sure we stay in the Premier League. But what the victory will do is give the club a lift. For those that haven't played as much, it’s given them valuable minutes and an even bigger lift."