Crystal Palace Legend Murray Refused to Rub Salt Into Eagles' Wounds After Grabbing Brighton Winner

Glenn Murray scored an 87th minute winner for Brighton against his former side Crystal Palace in the Emirates FA Cup on Monday night. The victory saw the Seagulls progress to face Championship side Middlesborough away in the 4th round of the competition.

Coming off the substitutes bench, Murray bundled the ball into the unguarded net with the use of his knee, but refused to celebrate the goal especially as the travelling Palace supporters had passionately chanted his name when he came on in the 81st minute. Read the 90min match report of the game.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Although naturally pleased that Brighton had progressed, the former Palace legend did not take much pleasure from the experience. Reported by the Croydon Advertiser the striker said: "For me it was just a goal against another team,

"I don't take any enjoyment scoring against my ex-employers, as I didn't when I scored against Brighton [for Palace]. It's just great to be in the next round of the cup. I've got no reason to rub salt into the wounds.

"I had a great time up there as I did back at Brighton before I left here and both clubs have been very successful periods for me.

"It wasn't my arm, I think the VAR would have pulled me back if it was." 👍



Glenn Murray talks to @deskellybts about *that* goal against Crystal Palace... #FACup pic.twitter.com/OTxQrXA4Ty — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 8, 2018

"I think both clubs would have been happy to get it sorted out on the night either way, so I think it's one that probably when we were drawn together it was one that both clubs probably didn't need with their positions in the league.

"But we got it done and luckily it's us in the next round."

It is back to league action for both clubs this weekend as each team battles to maintain their Premier League status. Brighton travel to West Brom, while Crystal Palace are at home to Burnley.