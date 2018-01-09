Derby County Boss Gary Rowett Expected to Sign New Contract With the Rams Amid Stoke Interest

Derby County manager Gary Rowett is reportedly set to sign a new contract with the Rams despite heavy links with a move to struggling Premier League side Stoke City.

Having parted ways with former boss Mark Hughes after the Potters' FA Cup defeat to Coventry City on the weekend, rumours have emerged that the club were favouring a move for the Derby manager, who has led his side to second in the Championship table this season.

However, with Derby having claimed that they would reject any approach fro the man, Sky Sports now report that the club have gone one step further and Rowett will sign a new contract in Derbyshire.

BREAKING: Gary Rowett expected to sign a new contract at @dcfcofficial – Sky sources. #SSN pic.twitter.com/Or69htXnKA — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 9, 2018

Now slumped in 18th place in England's top flight - four points from the foot of the table - Stoke are now without a manager as mid-January approaches, leaving little time for anyone who takes the reigns to make the most of the transfer window.

The Guardian claim that Stoke's next option will be that of Martin O'Neill, who is currently in charge of the Republic of Ireland national team.



O'Neill has vast experience in the Premier League, having taken charge of the likes of Leicester and Aston Villa in the top flight, as well as his most recent stint before moving to international management with Sunderland.

While there is no way that Stoke would've booted Hughes with no replacement in mind, the club will be desperate to appoint his successor as soon as possible.