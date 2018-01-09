Everton Ace Lauds New Signing Cenk Tosun as Striker Prepares to Take Premier League by Storm

Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurðsson has heaped praise on new signing Cenk Tosun, who joined Sam Allardyce's side on Friday for a fee believed to be in the region of £27m. The Turkish international joined form Süper Lig giants Beşiktaş, after catching the attention of a number of Premier League side's with his bullish displays for both club and country.





Speaking to the Toffees' official website, Sigurðsson spoke of his experience of having faced off against Tosun during games between Iceland and Turkey, and claimed that he believes his new teammate will prove to be a quality signing. The former Swansea City man said:

"Every good player who comes to the club is a positive and he is one of them. Hopefully he will play well for the club. I have played against him a couple of times for Iceland, so I know he is a good player. Hopefully, he will settle in quickly and hit the ground running."

To all Evertonians! I am so excited to be an Everton player! I can’t wait to get started in the Blue shirt! #COYB! 👍⚽️🔵💙 pic.twitter.com/EaHrirykAQ — Cenk Tosun (@CenkTosun_) January 6, 2018

Turning his attentions towards his side's form, Sigurðsson claimed that positives should be taken from their recent narrow FA Cup loss to their Merseyside rival Liverpool, and that scoring more goals should be their aim. The set-piece expert said:





"If you look at recent games in the league we had been disappointing going forward. I thought we were much better (against Liverpool). In the second half we knew we had to get a goal, we were going for it and created a couple of chances. We could have got on the end of a couple of crosses after we scored."





“That is something we need to keep working on and keep improving – but if we keep playing like we did in the second half I think we will get some good results.”

Tosun's arrival signals the start of Allardyce's plans for a major overall of the current playing staff. With Ross Barkley having already joined Chelsea and Kevin Mirallas moving to Greek giants Olympiakos on loan, the likes of Omar Niasse, Davy Klaassen and Sandro Ramirez are also set to be shown the door.