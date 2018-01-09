Ex-Barcelona Star Neymar's Instagram Jibe at Coutinho Following Record Transfer

By 90Min
January 09, 2018

With Philippe Coutinho’s long-awaited move to Barcelona now complete, players and pundits from all over the world are having their say on the matter.


One person who would have some interesting insight on the matter would be former-Barcelona forward Neymar, who left the club in the summer to join Paris St Germain, whose £200m move in the summer is the only fee higher than that of Coutinho’s.

David Ramos/GettyImages

The two have been good friends for most of their lives and now play together regularly for the Brazilian national side.

And ahead of his move, Coutinho revealed what Neymar told him about the Catalan club.

David Ramos/GettyImages

“I spoke to Neymar and he has nothing but good things to say about the team, the city and the dressing room,” Coutinho revealed, via GiveMeSport.

Whilst Neymar was encouraging his friend to make the move, his Instagram post over the unveiling is more mischievous.

Neymar wrote a message on his Instagram story that read: “Very happy for you, I wish you every success in the world, I'm sure you'll be very happy…”

But then, he mocked Coutinho for his new hair style by saying: “And tell me, is this hair in fashion?"

VANDERLEI ALMEIDA/GettyImages

Considering Neymar has sported various do's that would make David Beckham look a bit vanilla, that seems a little rich, don’t you think?

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters