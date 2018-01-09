Huddersfield Step Up Pursuit of £11m Rated Norwich City Midfielder

By 90Min
January 09, 2018

Huddersfield Town are close to securing the signing of Norwich City midfielder Alex Pritchard for a fee of around £11m.

Huddersfield had already submitted a bid of £5m which was quickly dismissed, but according to the Sun, a fee of £11m should be enough to peel away the former-Spurs midfielder.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

The 24-year-old is keen on a return to the top flight after spending the last 18 months in the Championship with the Canaries.

The Sun report claims that Pritchard has agreed a four-and-a-half-year deal with Huddersfield, and the only thing that remains is Norwich’s side of the deal.

Huddersfield manager David Wagner is keen to add some attacking force to his squad after the Terriers have averaged less than a goal a game so far this season, scoring 18 in 22 games.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

They’re playing their first top-flight season in 45 years, but they currently sit in 11th with 16 games to go and are dangerously close to the relegation zone with only four points between them.

Huddersfield have also only won two of their last 11 league fixtures.

Since joining from Spurs, Pritchard has scored eight goals and claimed 11 assists across 43 appearances for Norwich since joining from Spurs for around £8m in 2016.

After missing the opening two months of the season with an ankle ligament injury sustained in pre-season, he has returned to the Norwich fold scoring once and setting up another two in his nine matches so far this season.

His current contract with the Canaries runs unto 2020 but will likely be willing to cut his time short in favour of another shot at the big-time.

