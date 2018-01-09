Inter Brand Notorious Rumour Merchants as 'Fake News' Over False Icardi Real Madrid Medical Story

Mauro Icardi's representatives have rubbished the stories of the forward having a medical with Real Madrid, as has been reported by Spanish source Diario Goal.

The publication made sensational reports of the Argentinian meeting with Madrid's medical staff for a secret medical in Milan this week, and of course several other news outlets picked it up and ran with it.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Sources from the player's camp, however, have staunchly denied the rumours of the Inter man undergoing any such procedure.

As Football Italia report, there is a €110m release clause in the player's contract, but it only comes into play in the summer, so he would cost more if he were to leave the San Siro in January.





The forward's entourage have even gone as far as referring to Gol as 'fake news' as a result of their unfounded claim.

Most goals scored in Europe's top 5 Leagues this season:



Edinson Cavani (19)

Harry Kane (18)

Mauro Icardi (17)

Mohamed Salah (17)



On fire. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/aarlRme6YT — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 2, 2018

Inter, meanwhile, have no intention to sell the striker, who has bagged 18 goals in 20 Serie A appearances this season. They are believed to be considering a new contract with a higher release clause. And Icardi's previous statements indicate that he will sign, with the player stating publicly that he would like to remain with the Nerazzurri.





Last week, Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio claimed to be unmoved by Madrid's interest.

"We are not worried," Ausilio said to Mediaset Premium. "Aside from the fact there is a clause that is valid for abroad until July, Mauro and us want to stay together and achieve our objectives."

"I won't rule out that, without any appointments set right now because he has a very long contract, we could in future sit down and talk about something different."