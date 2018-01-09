Jose Mourinho Warns Misfiring Rashford Over Missed Chances Amid Superb Lingard Form

Jose Mourinho has seemingly launched a thinly-veiled barb at Marcus Rashford over the striker's inability to find the back of the net on a consistent basis.

In further comments which could alienate his players and Manchester United's fanbase, Mourinho was quoted in the Independent as he criticised Rashford by explaining how Jesse Lingard was currently in better form than his teammate.

Rashford has struggled for goals this season with only four in 22 appearances in the Premier League, while Lingard has plundered seven in his last nine.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

And Mourinho has urged his misfiring young goalscorer to stop missing the 'unbelievable chances' presented to him by his United colleagues.

He remarked: “Amazing goal by him [Lingard]. He is in clear evolution, I think he's comfortable in the positions he plays, he's improving with the progressive style of play of the team.

“The team is playing progressively in a different way which makes him feel even more like fish in the water, he is in these moments where things go well for him, he is the opposite of Marcus.

Marcus Rashford really has become a kick and run player 😔 — Oluwacloutinho (@Nigerianscamsss) January 5, 2018

“Marcus, in training he scores unbelievable goals, he comes into matches and misses unbelievable chances, and hits the post, and the goalkeeper saves, so the players have these moments.

"I'm not worried with Marcus because a good moment will arrive and Jesse, if the negative moment arrives, I don't think he will lose the stability he is showing."

Mourinho did admit that Rashford was becoming a better player with each senior run out he was given by United, but married those comments by stating he would not hang around waiting for the England international to score in tight games.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

He added: “He is mature, he understands the game better, we speak about the areas I want him to play according to the different positions he can play, so clearly he is becoming a player.





“My feeling was that Rashford is not going to score a goal and because of that I am not going to lose time and I am going to play Romelu and I am going to sacrifice a player and Mkhi [Henrikh Mkhitaryan] was the one I sacrificed.

“Lukaku He is another example of what a Manchester United player has to be. A great professional, amazing desire to play.”