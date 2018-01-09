Liverpool Legend Reveals Which Player He Wants Reds to Sign to Replace the Departed Coutinho

Liverpool legend Phil Thompson spoke out on Tuesday about how he believes the Reds should spend the money they received for Philippe Coutinho. The Merseyside giants have been one of the busiest teams so far this month, bringing in Virgil van Dijk for a cool £75m, and after losing talesman Philippe Coutinho this past weekend to Spanish giants Barcelona, the trials and tribulations of who will replace him have begun.

Handout/GettyImages

Speaking to Sky Sports Thompson expressed his desire of spending the money wisely: "The players we brought in after selling Suarez were a mix of hits and misses. We have got to spend it wisely this time and I would rather see it spent on a big player."



Thompson's comments come after Liverpool's last high profile departure; Luis Suarez, to Barcelona back in 2014, resulted in a host of new faces at Anfield, but not one superstar name to show for the money they received.



The Liverpool legend did suggest who he thought the Coutinho money would be wisely spent on, and it's not a like for like replacement for the Brazilian;



"Maybe it should be used for an out-and-out striker and then Roberto Firmino can drop back and play the Coutinho role," he added. "Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is one who would be on my list and somebody you could get."



Thompson hailed Aubameyang as the "quality you'd be looking for", and having played under Jurgen Klopp for Borussia Dortmund, the Reds German boss would certainly know how to get the best out of the notoriously hard to handle Gabon international.



Aubameyang has scored 17 times in 21 appearances so far this season for Dortmund, stats that I'm sure every Liverpool fan would welcome with open arms at Anfield.