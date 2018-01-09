Man City Ace's Father Claims Son Would Have Joined Bayern Munich if Pep Guardiola Was Still Boss

The father of Manchester City star Leroy Sané has claimed that his son would have joined Bayern Munich over the Citizens in 2016 - had Pep Guardiola still been the manager of the Bavarian giants.

In an interview with German outlet RevierSport, Sané senior spoke glowingly of his son's abilities, and claimed that the opportunity to play under Guardiola was the sole reason for the German international joining the current Premier League leaders. Sané's father said:

"Leroy did not find it easy to leave Schalke. He's one of the Ruhr people. But it was the right move, he just had to go. He could not say no when the offer was on the table.

"My boy could have gone to Barcelona, (Real) Madrid or Bayern Munich. Half the world wanted him! But Leroy wanted to go to Pep Guardiola. Only to him. If Guardfiola had stated in Munich, Leroy would play for Bayern now."

Sané has become one of City's top players this season, as Guardiola's side have taken the Premier League by storm in a run that has seen them unbeaten since the start of the campaign. City are currently top of the table, 15 points clear of their nearest rivals Manchester Utd in second place.

After being eased into life at the Etihad Stadium last season, Guardiola has now put his full faith in the speedy dribbler. In his 20 league appearances during the current campaign, Sané has scored six goals, and contributed an impressive nine assists. Linking up with the likes of Kevin de Bruyne and David Silva, Man City's midfield have consistently crushed their opposition.

In other news, Arsenal boss Arsène Wenger has refused to be drawn on reports suggesting that Man City have agreed a deal to sign their forward Alexis Sánchez. The Chilean's contract expires at the end of the current season, and Arsenal are believed to have agreed cut-price deal with City so as not to lose Sánchez for nothing at the end of his deal.