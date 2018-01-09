Man Utd Foiled in Lucas Moura Loan Move as PSG Hold Out for Permanent Deal

Manchester United want to bring Lucas Moura to the Premier League - but Paris Saint-Germain's demands could scupper any deal from occurring.

ESPN has claimed that Jose Mourinho is keen on enticing the Brazil international to Old Trafford in the January transfer window as he seeks attacking reinforcements to try and reel in rivals Manchester City.

However, a spanner in the works has arisen as, despite United's insistence that they will take Moura off the French giants on a six-month loan deal, PSG are apparently only interested in selling the forward.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Moura has found himself out-of-favour at Parc de Princes due to the arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar last summer and is desperate to find regular first-team football ahead of this summer's World Cup in Russia.

The 25-year-old's spot in Tite's 23-man Brazil squad would be under major threat if he cannot show his talents and level of performance off and any chance of regular starts with PSG are minimal at best.

PSG would certainly be open to allowing Moura to depart the French capital if a suitable offer could be made to ensure a permanent switch, but United are supposedly adamant that a loan deal is the best idea for both parties at this current stage.

Imagine not saying you’d take Lucas Moura? Pacy as fuck. Scored 19 last season. He’s hardly a reject being kept out by Mbappe lmao. Nobody in our entire squad would get in PSG’s frontline. — Jaydn (@JaydnMUFC) January 3, 2018

Mourinho has seen his free-flowing United side splutter in recent weeks as Premier League leaders City pull ever further away in the race for the title.

Just one league win in the past four matches - the 2-0 triumph over Everton on New Year's Day - has presumably led Mourinho to the conclusion that new attacking options are required in the winter window.

However, United's board have reportedly insisted that no big incomings will arrive in Manchester unless Mourinho sells his unwanted stars first.

The likes of Marouane Fellaini, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Matteo Darmian have all been linked with moves out of the club in the past few months, but it is unclear if Mourinho would sanction their departures given the injury crisis currently enveloping his senior squad.

