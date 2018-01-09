Man Utd Starlet Aliou Traore Signs First Professional Contract 1 Month After Joining Academy

By 90Min
January 09, 2018

Manchester United have announced that talented youngster Aliou Traore has signed his first professional contract with the club, coming just a month after the French midfielder formally joined the academy ranks.

Traore, who turned 17 years of age on Monday, was formerly with Paris Saint-Germain but had been training with United since summer. His move finally became official at the start of December.

"Aliou is a tremendously gifted young player and we are all delighted to see him sign his first professional contract at Manchester United," academy chief Nicky Butt told ManUtd.com.

"Aliou will naturally need time to adapt, but he has an exciting future ahead of him and we are all looking forward to seeing his performances for the Under-18s in the second half of this season."

Traore joins a talented Under-18 squad that also includes Angel Gomes, who also signed his first professional contract in recent weeks.

Aidan Barlow is another new name for fans to keep an eye on in years to come.

