How to Watch Manchester City vs. Bristol City Online: League Cup Live Stream, TV Info, Time

How to watch Manchester City vs. Bristol City in the Carabao Cup (League Cup) semifinals on Tuesday, January 9.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 09, 2018

Manchester City will face Bristol City in the Football League Cup on Tuesday afternoon. 

Man City beat Leicester City in the quarterfinals to advance. Pep Guardiola's side last played Saturday, beating Burnley 4–1 in a FA Cup 3rd round match. The team sits atop the Premier League with 62 points—still without a loss on the season and 15 points clear of second-place Manchester United. 

Bristol City upset Manchester United in the quarterfinals to advance. Bristol City is coming off a 3–0 loss to Watford in a FA cup 3rd round match Saturday. 

See how to watch below:

How to watch

Time: Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN3 

Live stream: WatchESPN

